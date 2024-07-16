You are here: HomeSports2024 07 16Article 1960589

Ghanaian winger Joseph Amoako expresses gratitude after securing FC Samtredia move

Joseph Amoako Joseph Amoako

Joseph Amoako, a Ghanaian winger, has shown appreciation to those who played a role in his transfer to FC Samtredia in the Georgian top-flight league.

The 21-year-old finalized the move on Monday, agreeing to a three-year contract with a potential extension for an additional year.

Amoako faced difficulties while at Helsingborgs IF in Sweden, where he was falsely accused of rape and subsequently imprisoned. However, he was later exonerated and released from custody.

