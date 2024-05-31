Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari set to join Black Stars training camp tomorrow after signing with Austin FC

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari will be joining the Black Stars training camp on May 31 after completing a medical in Madrid and finalizing a transfer to Austin FC in Major League Soccer.



Bukari received permission from head coach Otto Addo to complete the move before reuniting with his national team.



Austin FC signed Bukari to a three-and-a-half-year deal, making him a Designated Player with a guaranteed contract until the end of the 2027 season, with a possible extension to 2028.



Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna expressed excitement about Bukari's arrival, praising his talent and experience in European football.