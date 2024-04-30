Ghanaian winger Sirlord Conteh joins FC Heidenheim

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

German-Ghanaian winger Sirlord Conteh has completed his transfer from SC Paderborn 07 to FC Heidenheim, a significant development for both the player and the German club.



The team based in the Ostalb region officially introduced Conteh as their latest addition on Monday, finalizing the agreement with the winger.



During his earlier years, Sirlord Calvin Conteh competed for various teams in his hometown of Hamburg: from 2011 to 2013, the forward played for SC Concordia Hamburg's youth team and U17 before moving to Hamburg sports club Vorwärts-Wacker Billstedt.



Following a six-month stint, the then-17-year-old joined VfB Lübeck's U19 squad before transferring to TSV Sasel in July 2014. Conteh represented FC St. Pauli's reserve team from the summer of 2015 until the summer of 2019, before making a move to 1. FC Magdeburg for three years.



Manager Robert Strauß conveyed his enthusiasm regarding Conteh's arrival, emphasizing his remarkable speed and foreseeing that his style of play would complement the team's strategies.



At 27 years old, Conteh signed a contract until 2027, underlining his readiness to take on the new challenge at Heidenheim.



Conteh himself shared his excitement for the transition, mentioning his previous encounters with FC Heidenheim and his familiarity with the Schlossberg stadium.



He is confident that his background will allow him to provide a valuable contribution to the team, solidifying his dedication to his new club and expressing appreciation to SC Paderborn 07 for their cooperation.