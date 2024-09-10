Ghanaian youngster Alex Opoku Sarfo commits to Aris Limassol with new contract

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet

Aris Limassol has confirmed the extension of their contract with promising Ghanaian player Alex Opoku Sarfo, ensuring his stay at the club until the summer of 2028.



Born on October 20, 2004, Sarfo has demonstrated significant talent and commitment early in his career, warranting this extension.



During the previous season, he was loaned to AEZ Zakakiou, where he made a notable impact with 32 appearances in the Cyprus League, highlighting his abilities and growth as a player.