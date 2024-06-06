You are here: HomeSports2024 06 06Article 1947170

Sports News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian youngster Daniel Adu-Adjei expresses delight after signing long-term deal with AFC Bournemouth

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

A picture of Daniel Adu-Adjei with his family A picture of Daniel Adu-Adjei with his family

Daniel Adu-Adjei, a young footballer from Ghana who was born in England, recently signed a long-term contract with AFC Bournemouth.

The club officially announced the signing on June 5, 2024. During the 2023/24 season, he had a successful run with the development squad, scoring 25 goals in 25 games.

A loan spell at Leyton Orient also saw him score his first EFL goal in a League One match against Shrewsbury Town. Adu-Adjei expressed his gratitude to God, his family, and all his coaches for their support in reaching this milestone.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment