Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian youngster Edmund Baidoo scores and grabs an assist in Sogndal's win against Kongsvinger

Ghanaian footballer Edmund Baidoo has showcased his talent in Sogndal's 2-0 victory over Kongsvinger in the Norwegian 1. Divisjon.

The 18-year-old scored a goal and provided an assist, contributing significantly to his team's win.

Sogndal, with Baidoo's impressive performance, now holds third place in the league with 23 points from 14 games.

Baidoo has been in excellent form this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists so far. Sogndal's next match will be against Ranheim as they aim to maintain their position in the league.

