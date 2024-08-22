Ghanaian youngster Evans Botchway scores hat trick in Brommapojkarna's Swedish Cup rout

Sports News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Evans Botchway, an 18-year-old forward from Ghana, delivered an outstanding performance by scoring a remarkable hat trick during IF Brommapojkarna's emphatic 5-0 win against IFK Östersund in the Swedish Cup on Wednesday.



Having transferred to Brommapojkarna from Accra Lions, Botchway netted goals in the 43rd, 53rd, and 61st minutes, demonstrating his remarkable speed and dribbling abilities.



Daleho



Read full articleIrandust initiated the scoring in the 12th minute, while Ludvig Fritzson capped off the scoring with the fifth goal in the 76th minute. This hat trick was Botchway's first for Brommapojkarna and underscored his status as one of Ghana's most promising talents.



In the Ghana Premier League, Botchway made a notable contribution by participating in 19 matches and scoring two goals for Accra Lions. His performances earned him a place in Ghana's U-20 team, where he has scored two goals in three matches.



With one goal already recorded in the 2024 Allsvenskan, Botchway is rapidly establishing his reputation in Swedish football. Brommapojkarna's next challenge will be against AIK in the Allsvenskan on August 25th, as they aim to build on their impressive cup success.