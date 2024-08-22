You are here: HomeSports2024 08 22Article 1972589

Ghanaian youngster Evans Botchway scores hat trick in Brommapojkarna's Swedish Cup rout

Evans Botchway, an 18-year-old forward from Ghana, delivered an outstanding performance by scoring a remarkable hat trick during IF Brommapojkarna's emphatic 5-0 win against IFK Östersund in the Swedish Cup on Wednesday.

Having transferred to Brommapojkarna from Accra Lions, Botchway netted goals in the 43rd, 53rd, and 61st minutes, demonstrating his remarkable speed and dribbling abilities.

