Ghanaian youngster Henry Addo secures first trophy with Maccabi Tel Aviv

Henry Addo Henry Addo

Henry Addo, a Ghanaian forward, celebrated his first trophy win with Maccabi Tel Aviv by helping them secure the Israeli Super Cup.

The 21-year-old played for 60 minutes in the match against Maccabi Petah Tikva, which ended in a 2-0 victory for Tel Aviv.

Addo's performance was exceptional, contributing to Tel Aviv's success in claiming their first title of the 2024/25 season.

Eran Zahavi scored the opening goal for Tel Aviv in the 14th minute, assisted by Gabi Kanichowsky.

