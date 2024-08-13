Ghanaian youngster Jayden Addai shines in Jong AZ's victory over Roda JC Kerkrade

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Jayden Addai delivered an outstanding performance as Jong AZ Alkmaar achieved a resounding 6-1 victory over Roda JC Kerkrade in the Dutch Eerste Divisie on Monday evening.



Addai's remarkable display featured two goals and an assist, significantly contributing to his team's commanding win.



Jong AZ Alkmaar established their dominance early in the match, with



Read full articleVan Bommel generating the first significant opportunity just three minutes in. The opening goal arrived fifteen minutes into the game, with Zeefuik finding the net after an excellent pass from Dutch-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro.



Addai swiftly extended the lead with a long-range effort that deflected into the goal. He netted his second goal in the second half, skillfully maneuvering inside to score Jong AZ's fifth. The match concluded with a final goal from captain Jorn Berkhout.



Although Roda JC managed a brief response, Jong AZ's relentless offensive play ensured a comprehensive victory. They are set to face FC Den Bosch in their upcoming league match.