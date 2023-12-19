Ghanaian youngster Kofi Jeremy Amoako makes his Bundesliga debut for VfL Wolfsburg

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a remarkable moment for White and Greens family, Kofi Jeremy Amoako, the 18-year-old prodigy, etched his name into Bundesliga history as he made a debut for the club.



The young German-born Ghanaian midfielder, adorned with the captain's armband for Wolfsburg's U19 team, seized the spotlight on Saturday during the away clash against Darmstadt.



Amoako, who had already tasted the atmosphere of the first-team bench in a prior match against VfL Bochum, was thrust into action in the most crucial of circumstances.



His professional debut unfolded in stoppage time, an unexpected yet defining moment as he substituted for the injured Mattias Svanberg.



This breakthrough follows Amoako's consistent stellar performances for Wolfsburg's U19 squad, where he showcased his prowess in the heart of the midfield across all 12 games in the Junior Bundesliga this season. Such was his impact that the young midfielder earned the captaincy of the U19 team.



Wolfsburg's clash with Darmstadt not only marked Amoako's debut but also unfolded as a dramatic encounter, with VfL Wolfsburg securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor. The game witnessed a 27th-minute red card for VfL Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix, adding to the intensity of the occasion.



The lone goal that tilted the scales in Wolfsburg's favor came from the foot of Lovro Majer, who expertly found the bottom left corner with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, courtesy of an assist by Jonas Wind.