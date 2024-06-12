Ghanaian youngster Omari Forson completes transfer to Serie A side AC Monza

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Omari Forson, an attacking midfielder born in England and of Ghanaian descent, has completed a transfer to AC Monza in the Italian Serie A league.



Following the expiration of his contract with Manchester United, Forson joined Monza as a free agent.



He has signed a new contract with Monza until 2028 and is expected to have a significant impact on the team. Manchester United will receive a compensation fee for losing Forson to Monza.



Despite being offered a new contract by Manchester United, Forson declined to seek more playing time, as he was not satisfied with his limited role in the previous season and sought reassurance from the club.