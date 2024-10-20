Ghanaian youngster Prince Kwabena Adu scores twice in Viktoria Plzen away triumph

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian talent Prince Kwabena Adu maintained his impressive scoring streak for FC Viktoria Plzen during their 3-1 triumph over FC Banik Ostrava in the Czech Republic League on Saturday afternoon.



The 21-year-old striker netted two goals, leading his team to a decisive victory in the 12th round at Městský Stadion in Ostrava.



Adu opened the scoring just five minutes into the match with a skillful lob after receiving a pass from midfielder Alexander Sojka.



He then extended Plzen's lead just before halftime, converting a lofted cross from veteran defender Milan Havel with a well-placed header.