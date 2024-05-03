Ghanaians are patient with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku even though he missed AFCON – Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of Ghana, holds the belief that Ghanaians displayed patience towards Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, despite his choice to skip the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and concentrate on his club football with Leicester City.



Prior to the tournament in Cote d'Ivoire, reports indicated that the 20-year-old opted out of participating in order to meet a games requirement for a permanent transfer from Sporting CP to Leicester City.



This decision faced criticism from certain fans, especially when coupled with his suspension due to a red card throughout the entire duration of the tournament.



During an interview with Alexis Laura on YouTube, Asamoah Gyan praised Issahaku for his decision, emphasizing that despite the minor criticisms, Ghanaians were supportive of him.



"While we certainly needed him in the national team, I believe that his choice to not join the AFCON was the best decision he could have made.



It allowed him to focus on his playing career and strive for greater heights.



Ghanaians demonstrated patience towards him, despite the few criticisms, and I believe it has paid off."



The performance of the former Dreams FC attacker has vindicated his choice, as he managed to score six goals and provide 13 assists in the Championship for Leicester City.