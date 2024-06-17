Ghanaians must believe in the Black Stars – Baffour Gyan

Sports News of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian football legend Baffour Gyan is encouraging his fellow Ghanaians to have faith in the national team, the Black Stars, following their consecutive victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



The team, which has won the African Cup of Nations four times, triumphed over Mali and the Central African Republic in early June, reigniting their hopes of qualifying for the prestigious tournament.



The Black Stars secured a crucial away win against Mali in Bamako and then continued their winning streak by defeating the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.