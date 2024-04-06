Ghanaians need to be patient for Otto Addo to re-build Black Stars - C.K Akonnor

Sports News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has emphasized the importance of patience from Ghanaians towards Otto Addo as he works on rebuilding the struggling Black Stars team.



Otto Addo assumed leadership of the team earlier this year following a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Ivory Coast.



The team's recent performance has been lackluster, with just one victory in their last ten matches and early exits in their last three major tournaments.



Despite a rocky start with losses and draws in his initial games against Nigeria and Uganda, Akonnor believes that Otto Addo needs time to implement his strategies and improve the team's performance.



He stressed the significance of allowing the coach to execute his plans over the course of a few years, urging the nation to remain patient and supportive during this rebuilding phase.