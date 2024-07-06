You are here: HomeSports2024 07 06Article 1957676

Sports News of Saturday, 6 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaians should lower their expectations for the Black Stars – Asamoah Gyan

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Asamoah Gyan Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan has advised Ghanaians to temper their expectations for the Black Stars, despite the team's recent impressive performances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Following a winless streak in 2024, the Black Stars secured back-to-back victories

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment