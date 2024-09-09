Ghanaians slam Otto Addo and players after 1-1 draw with Niger

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: 3news

Ghanaian football fans are frustrated after the Black Stars' 1-1 draw against Niger in the AFCON qualifiers.



Despite Alidu Seidu's first-half goal, Niger equalized late, leaving many supporters disappointed with the team's lack of focus.



Fans criticized the Black Stars for allowing opponents to exploit opportunities, leading to inconsistent results.



While some blame the players' lack of intensity, others remain hopeful that coach Otto Addo can improve the team's performance.



Ghana, currently third in Group F, faces a tough path to qualification with crucial matches ahead.