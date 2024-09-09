You are here: HomeSports2024 09 09Article 1979372

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

Ghanaians slam Otto Addo and players after 1-1 draw with Niger

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Some fans remain hopeful that coach Otto Addo can improve the team's performance Some fans remain hopeful that coach Otto Addo can improve the team's performance

Ghanaian football fans are frustrated after the Black Stars' 1-1 draw against Niger in the AFCON qualifiers.

Despite Alidu Seidu's first-half goal, Niger equalized late, leaving many supporters disappointed with the team's lack of focus.

Fans criticized the Black Stars for allowing opponents to exploit opportunities, leading to inconsistent results.

While some blame the players' lack of intensity, others remain hopeful that coach Otto Addo can improve the team's performance.

Ghana, currently third in Group F, faces a tough path to qualification with crucial matches ahead.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment