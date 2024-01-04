Ghanaians think Baba Rahman plays for Black Stars because of Kurt Okraku - Frimpong Manso

Sports News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

PAOK defender Baba Rahman has found support from former Ghana defender Frimpong Manso for his choice to withdraw from the Africa Cup of Nations.



Despite being in excellent form, Rahman decided to exclude himself from the final squad, emphasising that his decision is purely based on footballing reasons, dispelling claims that it is a response to harsh criticisms, including boos from fans in his last Ghana game in September.



Manso expressed his approval of Rahman's decision, stating on Kessben FM, "He has made a good decision. It’s unfortunate Ghanaians think Baba’s affiliation with GFA President (Kurt Okraku) earns him the national team call-up without looking at his performances at his club. It’s unfair to make such claims." Manso highlighted the potential negative impact of such criticisms on a player's performance under pressure.



Commenting on Rahman's press release explaining his decision, Manso commended the timing and urged people to focus on evaluating players based on their on-field performance rather than personal affiliations.



Rahman, who recently scored and provided an assist for PAOK in a victory over OFI Crete, currently leads in terms of most goal contributions by a Ghanaian defender in Europe this season, with one goal and three assists.