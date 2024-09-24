You are here: HomeSports2024 09 24Article 1985441

Source: BBC

Gibbs-White, Nuno and Hurzeler charged over red cards

Morgan Gibbs-White's red card was the second of his career Morgan Gibbs-White's red card was the second of his career

Nottingham Forest's captain Morgan Gibbs-White, along with manager Nuno Espirito Santo and Brighton's head coach Fabian Hurzeler, has been charged by the Football Association after their dismissals during the Premier League match on Sunday.

Gibbs-White received a second yellow card in the 83rd minute, leading to his ejection, while both managers were sent off shortly after.

The Forest midfielder faces charges for improper conduct and/or for using abusive and/or insulting language towards fourth official Anthony Taylor.

