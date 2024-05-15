Gideon Kodua shines in West Ham U-21's heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Sunderland U-21

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a thrilling encounter between West Ham United U-21 and Sunderland U-21 in the Premier League 2 playoff quarter-final, Gideon Kodua, a talented player of Ghanaian descent born in England, showcased his brilliance for the Hammers. However, their dreams were shattered in a heart-wrenching penalty shootout.



Despite delivering an electrifying performance, West Ham succumbed to a 5-3 defeat on penalties after an intense 3-3 draw in both regular and extra time.



This clash, which took place on a tense Monday evening, unfolded as a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Kodua ignited hope for West Ham by breaking the deadlock in the 40th minute with a clinical finish from a rebound off Kaelan Casey's header.



Although the Hammers fought valiantly, Sunderland's Ellis Taylor dashed their dreams with an equalizer in the 80th minute. In extra time, Patrick Kelly's exceptional strike briefly granted West Ham a lead.



However, Sunderland's resilience prevailed as Caden Kelly leveled the score at 2-2 before Tom Watson's late heroics forced a penalty shootout.



Despite Kodua's spirited efforts, West Ham fell short in the shootout, succumbing to Sunderland's dominance on their home turf. With bitter disappointment, they bid farewell to their Premier League 2 campaign.