Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu shine as Auxerre end season as Ligue 2 champions

Sports News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian pair Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu concluded their season as champions of Ligue 2, contributing significantly to Auxerre's swift return to Ligue 1 in France.



The two Black Stars players played crucial roles throughout the season, showcasing a strong performance in the 4-1 victory against Concarneau.



Auxerre had already secured promotion and the championship title before their match on Friday, but they celebrated their success in front of their supporters.



Mensah and Owusu were awarded their medals for winning the league and are now eagerly anticipating the upcoming season.



Mensah had previously spent two seasons in Ligue 1 before experiencing relegation with Auxerre last season, while Owusu returned to France in January 2023 after a spell in Belgium with KAA Gent.



Both players are expected to be part of Otto Addo's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic next week.