Gifty Oware Mensah encourages Black Princesses ahead of African Games

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Executive council Member Gifty Oware Mensah has visited the Black Princesses in Cape Coast ahead of the 2023 African Games multi-sport event in Accra.



During her visit, she encouraged the players to perform well in the upcoming tournament and assured them of the support from the Association and Government.



She acknowledged the fundamental role that the Women's game plays and recognized that most of the Queens players passed through the Princesses team.



She emphasized that going into the African Games is a test to see how people will support them going into Colombia and that everyone has something to contribute, but it is important to remember that they are a team, and they win together.



She reminded the players that they were representing the country and should make it proud.



She wished them well and assured them that she'd be present to watch and support them in their opening game against Ethiopia on Saturday. She expressed confidence in their ability to deliver and believes they will perform well in this tournament, using it as preparation for the upcoming games in Colombia.



She also added that the Government and Football Association will support the team through thick and thin, and commended them for already proving to be champions after winning the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup in Kumasi.



Doctor Gifty Oware-Mensah was accompanied by Central Regional Football Association Chairman, Robert Duncan, and representatives of the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League clubs, who presented essential items to the team.



The Women's Football event is scheduled to take place at the Cape Coast sports stadium from March 9th to 21st, 2024.