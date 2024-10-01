Giovani Lo Celso continues stunning form for Real Betis as he levels Kylian Mbappe for goals

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Betis' decision to acquire Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham Hotspur at the end of August appears to be a brilliant move.



The Argentine midfielder has scored five goals in his first five matches for Los Verdiblancos, with only four of those being starts.



Since joining, the 28-year-old has been a key player for Betis, recently netting the decisive goal against Espanyol just five minutes before the final whistle, which was the only goal of the match.



His contributions have accounted for six of Betis' twelve points, representing 63% of the team's total goals so far.