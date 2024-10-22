Girona manager Michel Sanchez confirms just 12 outfield players available for Champions League clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Girona manager Michel Sanchez expressed optimism ahead of their third European match, hosting Slovan Bratislava at Montilivi, despite facing a significant injury crisis. He emphasized the importance of recognizing their current position.



Sanchez confirmed the team is aiming for their first victory without striker Abel Ruiz and young playmaker Gabriel Misehouy.



"We won't have any players returning. Abel Ruiz is out due to abductor discomfort, and Gabriel Misehouy is unavailable as he is registered with the B team. We will be bringing in youth players Marc, Arango, Selvi, and two goalkeepers from the reserve team."