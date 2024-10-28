Girona problems pile up as injury list reaches double figures

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Girona has faced a tough start to the season, suffering a second consecutive defeat on Saturday against Las Palmas.



This loss leaves them in 13th place in La Liga, compounded by a significant injury crisis.



Daley Blind made his return after a month out, but defender Alejandro Frances picked up an injury in the first half, adding



Read full articleto a lengthy list of sidelined players that includes Oriol Romeu, Yaser Asprilla, Christian Portu, Abel Ruiz, Ivan Martín, Viktor Tsygankov, Jhon Solís, Bryan Gil, and Pau Lopez.



Consequently, Girona will struggle to rest many first-team players ahead of their midweek Copa del Rey match against Extremadura, which means those who play may not have adequate recovery time before their next La Liga game against Leganes.