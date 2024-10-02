You are here: HomeSports2024 10 02Article 1988762

Source: BBC

Girona score two own goals and miss penalty in loss to Feyenoord

Girona experienced a tough loss in their inaugural Champions League home game, marked by two own goals and a missed penalty.

The match began positively for the Spanish team when 34-year-old defender David Lopez scored in the 19th minute. However, they quickly conceded an equalizer as Quinten Timber's header inadvertently struck Girona midfielder Yangel Herrera and went in.

Feyenoord took the lead with a goal from teenager Antoni Milambo in the 33rd minute. Shortly after, they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Timber, but Girona's goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga successfully saved Ayase Ueda's attempt.

