Source: BBC

Girona win first ever Champions League game

Girona’s Juanpe became the second oldest Spanish player to score on his Champions League debut Girona’s Juanpe became the second oldest Spanish player to score on his Champions League debut

Girona achieved their inaugural Champions League win with a commanding performance against Slovan Bratislava.

The Spanish team controlled the match and opened the scoring when Miguel Gutierrez finished off a precise cross from former Everton player Arnaut Danjuma, beating goalkeeper Dominik Takac at the near post.

With 17 minutes left, Juanpe extended the lead by curling a right-footed free-kick into the top corner.

In the 88th minute, Girona was granted a penalty after Artur Gajdos was deemed to have handled the ball in his own penalty area.

