Giroud inspires Los Angeles FC to US Open Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: BBC

Olivier Giroud, the former striker for Arsenal and Chelsea, found the net as Los Angeles FC triumphed over Sporting Kansas City with a score of 3-1, securing the US Open Cup.



At 37 years of age, Giroud, who made the move to the west coast club after departing AC Milan at the conclusion of the previous season, scored from close range in the 53rd minute to put his team ahead.



Erik Thommy of Kansas City equalised, prompting the match to proceed to extra time, during which Mexican defender Omar Campos and Sierra Leonean forward Kei Kamara contributed goals to ensure the victory.