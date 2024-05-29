Gladson Awako urges Great Olympics fans to back club amidst relegation battle

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako has urged the club's supporters to stand by the team as they battle to avoid relegation from the Ghana Premier League.



Despite a crucial win against Berekum Chelsea, the Dade Boys are still in the relegation zone, currently occupying 16th place with 36 points. With four games left, including a crucial match against Dreams FC, Great Olympics have a chance to secure their survival.



Awako, a former Black Stars midfielder, emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and continuing to show unwavering support.



He called on the fans to keep their positive energy, pray, and stand firmly behind the team during this challenging period.