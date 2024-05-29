You are here: HomeSports2024 05 29Article 1943663

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Gladson Awako urges Great Olympics fans to back club amidst relegation battle

Gladson Awako Gladson Awako

Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako has urged the club's supporters to stand by the team as they battle to avoid relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

Despite a crucial win against Berekum Chelsea, the Dade Boys are still in the relegation zone, currently occupying 16th place with 36 points. With four games left, including a crucial match against Dreams FC, Great Olympics have a chance to secure their survival.

Awako, a former Black Stars midfielder, emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and continuing to show unwavering support.

He called on the fans to keep their positive energy, pray, and stand firmly behind the team during this challenging period.

