Glasner optimistic about Ayew's injury ahead of Luton Town clash

Sports News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Oliver Glasner, the manager of Crystal Palace, remains optimistic about Jordan Ayew's injury sustained during the match against Tottenham Hotspur.



The coach is eager to have his February Player of the Month available for the upcoming game against Luton Town on March 9.



Despite the 3-1 defeat against Tottenham, Ayew's substitution due to the knock on his hip has raised concerns.



Glasner mentioned in the post-game interview that Ayew had informed them about the injury at halftime, but he hoped it was not serious.



The absence of Ayew in the latter part of the game is worrying, especially considering his recent impressive performances, including a goal that earned him a nomination for the EPL Goal of the Month Award for February.