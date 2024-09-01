You are here: HomeSports2024 09 01Article 1975886

Sports News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Goalkeeper Frederick Asare named new Asante Kotoko captain

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Frederick Asare Frederick Asare

1. Kumasi Asante Kotoko has officially appointed Frederick Asare as the new captain of the club, taking over from Ibrahim Danlad, whose contract has concluded.

Asare will be aided in his duties by midfielder Justice Blay, who has been designated as the vice-captain.

The club's announcement emphasized Asare's leadership role and Blay’s supportive position, extending congratulations to both athletes on their appointments.

"Goalkeeper Frederick Asare has been elected as the new captain of the club, with Justice Blay, who secured the second position in the voting, serving as his assistant. Congratulations @Fred_Asare33 @JusticeBlay_."

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment