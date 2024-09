Sports News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Godsway Donyoh exhibited an exceptional performance that enabled Hapoel Hadera to secure a crucial draw against Hapoel Jerusalem FC on Saturday.



The 29-year-old forward was summoned to action as his team faced Hapoel Jerusalem FC in the second week of the Israeli Premier League.



The former Apollon Limassol FC striker propelled the visitors into the lead during



this highly anticipated match, scoring in the 37th minute, which allowed Hapoel Hadera to enter halftime with an advantage.



Following the break, Hapoel Jerusalem delivered a commendable performance, equalizing in the 60th minute through Jelle Duin.