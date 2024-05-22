Godwin Ablodey predicts draw for Asante Kotoko clash with Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian football legend, Godwin Ablodey, is preparing for an intense showdown as Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak gear up to clash in the highly anticipated "Super Clash."



Taking place on Matchday 31, Sunday, May 26th, the match will bring an electrifying atmosphere to the Baba Yara Stadium as the nation's two most prestigious clubs go head-to-head.



Having played for both esteemed teams, Ablodey recognizes the ever-changing nature of their rivalry. He suggests that a draw wouldn't be unexpected considering the shifting dynamics.



Reflecting on the historical intensity, Ablodey remarks, "The rivalry has evolved over time. In the past, with the involvement of numerous national team players, it was fiercely contested."



He emphasizes that the current form may not necessarily determine the outcome, highlighting the significance of character and resilience on match day.



Ablodey points out intriguing statistics, stating, "Prosper Narteh Ogum has maintained an unbeaten record against Hearts of Oak during his coaching tenure at Kotoko, while Ouattara has also achieved victory against them."



Encouraging fan support, Ablodey underscores their crucial role in motivating the teams. "Fans are the lifeblood of these clubs. Their presence is vital, so I urge them to come out in large numbers to inspire their teams."



The highly anticipated match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT, promising an exhilarating spectacle for football enthusiasts nationwide.