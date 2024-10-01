Goff breaks NFL record as Lions beat Seahawks

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: BBC

The Seattle Seahawks experienced their first defeat of the season as Jared Goff excelled in leading the Detroit Lions to a 42-29 triumph.



Goff successfully completed all 18 of his pass attempts, marking the highest number of completions in an NFL game without an incompletion, which included two touchdown passes.



Additionally, the quarterback achieved his first career touchdown reception.



"It’s beneficial when the ball remains in the air," Goff remarked to ESPN.