Gold refinery alone won’t stabilize Cedi, expert warns

Professor John Gatsi from the University of Cape Coast has cautioned that while the new Royal Ghana Gold Refinery is a positive step, it won't be enough to stabilize the Ghanaian cedi on its own.

He highlighted that currency stability depends on substantial gold reserves and broader economic strategies, not just refining gold.

Prof. Gatsi noted that the refinery’s foreign ownership could impact profits and stressed that effective currency management requires more comprehensive economic reforms and reserve-building efforts.

