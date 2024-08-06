Google's online search monopoly is illegal, US judge rules

Technology & Innovation of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: BBC

A US judge has ruled that Google acted illegally to maintain its monopoly on online search and advertising, marking a significant blow to its parent company, Alphabet.



This decision follows a lawsuit by the US Department of Justice, accusing Google of controlling about 90% of the search market by paying billions to be the default search engine on devices.



The ruling, which could lead to significant penalties or even the breakup of Google, highlights broader efforts to increase competition in the tech industry.



Google plans to appeal, while US authorities celebrate the decision as a win for fair competition.