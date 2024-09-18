You are here: HomeSports2024 09 18Article 1983077

Source: Reuters

Google wins EU antitrust fine fight but setback for Qualcomm

Alphabet's Google won a legal challenge against a €1.49 billion EU antitrust fine regarding its AdSense platform, with the General Court annulling the fine.

The court ruled that the European Commission had not proven Google's practices deterred innovation or harmed consumers.

Google had already changed its contracts in 2016, before the Commission's decision.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm failed to overturn its 2019 fine for predatory pricing, though the fine was slightly reduced to €238.7 million.

Both companies and the European Commission have the option to appeal the rulings to the EU Court of Justice.

