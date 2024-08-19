Gov’t commissions research into 16 SOEs to make them more profitable

Economy of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: GNA

The government has initiated a comprehensive study to enhance the efficiency and profitability of 16 State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), including the Tema Oil Refinery and Ghana Cocoa Board.



This study will assess their mandates, governance, and market value, aiming to streamline operations and create more jobs.



Public Enterprises Minister Joseph Cudjoe highlighted improved corporate governance and accountability among SOEs, noting a significant increase in the submission of audited accounts and a reduction in financial irregularities.



The results of this study and other reforms will be published by the end of August.