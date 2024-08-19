You are here: HomeSports2024 08 19Article 1971326

Economy of Monday, 19 August 2024

    

Source: GNA

Gov’t commissions research into 16 SOEs to make them more profitable

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The results of this study and other reforms will be published by the end of August The results of this study and other reforms will be published by the end of August

The government has initiated a comprehensive study to enhance the efficiency and profitability of 16 State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), including the Tema Oil Refinery and Ghana Cocoa Board.

This study will assess their mandates, governance, and market value, aiming to streamline operations and create more jobs.

Public Enterprises Minister Joseph Cudjoe highlighted improved corporate governance and accountability among SOEs, noting a significant increase in the submission of audited accounts and a reduction in financial irregularities.

The results of this study and other reforms will be published by the end of August.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment