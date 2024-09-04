Government allocates GH¢8.2bn to support SMEs

Economy of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: GNA

The government has allocated GH¢8.2 billion to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana under the Growth and Opportunity Initiative.



Announced by Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Stephen Amoah, the initiative will involve agencies like the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Ghana EXIM Bank, and Development Bank Ghana (DBG).



The GEA will receive GH¢200 million for grants and loans, while the Ghana EXIM Bank will get GH¢500 million for financial support and capacity building.



DBG will commit GH¢1.2 billion through participating financial institutions.



The initiative aims to overcome financial barriers for SMEs, which are crucial to Ghana’s economy, contributing 70% of GDP.