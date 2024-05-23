You are here: HomeSports2024 05 23Article 1941422

Source: GNA

Government urged to prioritise agricultural sector

Farmers in the Upper East Region call for continuous agricultural policy reforms to address sector challenges, as highlighted by Reverend John Akaribo, Chairman of the Bolgatanga Municipal Branch of the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG).

During the ongoing registration for Phase Two of the Government Special Initiatives on Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs), he emphasized the need for a policy to track food and livestock production performance and improve input distribution.

Concerns were raised about the slow registration process due to limited extension officers and poor awareness of PFJs II.

Farmers also urged the government to address produce marketing issues to prevent challenges like rice gluts.

