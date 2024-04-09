Graham Potter wanted by clubs in Europe as next manager

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Graham Potter has attracted interest from various clubs in Europe, but he is taking his time to carefully consider his next managerial position. After being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023, the 48-year-old has engaged in discussions with Dutch club Ajax.



Ajax has been without a permanent manager since October, when Maurice Steijn was dismissed, and John van ‘t Schip has been serving as an interim manager.



Unfortunately, Ajax suffered a heavy defeat of 6-0 against Feyenoord on Sunday. Additionally, Ajax is facing issues at the board level, as their chief executive, Alex Kroes, has been suspended due to alleged insider trading.



It is understood that Potter, who previously managed Brighton and Swansea, wants to ensure that his next club's strategy and long-term plan align with his own.



There have also been rumors linking Potter to the managerial position at Manchester United, should there be a change in head coach and Erik ten Hag were to depart.



Interestingly, Manchester United's incoming sporting director, Dan Ashworth, has previously worked with Potter during their time at Brighton.



Despite facing criticism for the club's league form during his tenure at Chelsea, Potter did lead them to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.



However, he left the club before their defeat to Real Madrid last season. Potter established his reputation at Swedish club Ostersund and Swansea in the Championship before transitioning to the Premier League, where he guided Brighton to a ninth-place finish.