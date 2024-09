Sports News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: www.premierleague.com

Alex Keble examines Arne Slot's successful unbeaten run with Liverpool after their 3-0 victory over Manchester United.



Slot likely did not anticipate such a smooth transition to Premier League management.



With a flawless August featuring three wins and three clean sheets, it appears that Liverpool's title ambitions remain strong despite the managerial change.