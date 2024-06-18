You are here: HomeSports2024 06 18Article 1951784

Great Olympics PRO Saint Osei resigns following team's relegation

Emmanuel Saint Osei, the Public Relations Officer for Accra Great Olympics, has officially resigned from his position. His resignation, dated Monday, June 17, comes a day after the team was relegated from the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

In his resignation letter, Emmanuel Saint Osei expressed deep emotion, stating, "I write with a heavy heart to tender

