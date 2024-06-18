Great Olympics PRO Saint Osei resigns following team's relegation

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Emmanuel Saint Osei, the Public Relations Officer for Accra Great Olympics, has officially resigned from his position. His resignation, dated Monday, June 17, comes a day after the team was relegated from the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, June 16, 2024.



The BOARD CHAIRMAN

ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS S.C.

Accra.

17th June 2024



Dear Sir,



Resignation from the Management of Accra Great Olympics S.C.



I write with a heavy heart to tender my resignation from my position as the Club’s Public Relations Manager. I have served and given my best to this great club, and I believe it is time to step aside and allow others the opportunity to serve.



Working with our Managing Director, Mr. Oloboi Commodore, has been a fantastic experience. He is a committed and hardworking individual from whom I have learned a great deal. It is unfortunate that I must leave during this crucial period when our great club has exited the Ghana Premier League, despite the dedicated efforts of the current management.



I believe it is time to heed the call from a section of our supporters for a new set of leaders to run the club. However, I remain an ardent supporter of this great club and will continue to support it wholeheartedly.



Thank you very much for the opportunity to serve. I am truly grateful.



Yours sincerely,

Emmanuel Saint Osei

Former P.R.O., Accra Great Olympics S.C.





CC: The Managing Director, Accra Great Olympics S.C.



SUPPORTERS FRONT( INEC).