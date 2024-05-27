Great Olympics beat Berekum Chelsea 3-2 to record first win in seven games

Sports News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Great Olympics emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium in the 32nd matchweek of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League. This win comes as a much-needed boost for Great Olympics, as it was their first victory in seven matches, having suffered three consecutive defeats prior to this game.



The triumph has significantly improved Great Olympics' chances of avoiding relegation, as they now occupy the 16th position on the league table with 36 points, just two points clear of the relegation zone.



On the other hand, despite the loss, Berekum Chelsea remains in the eighth position with 44 points. However, their recent form has been a cause for concern.



The match saw Isaac Mensah open the scoring for Great Olympics after 25 minutes, only for Stephen Amankona to equalize in the 63rd minute. Isaac Mensah once again restored parity for the home team five minutes later, but Amankona responded with another equalizer in the 73rd minute.



With just five minutes remaining in the game, Great Olympics managed to find the winning goal, securing a 3-2 victory.



Looking ahead, Great Olympics will face Asante Kotoko in an away fixture next Sunday, while Berekum Chelsea will host RTU on the same day.