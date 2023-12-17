Great Olympics hold Asante Kotoko to a goalless draw at Baba Yara

Sports News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Great Olympics held Asante Kotoko to a goalless draw in an entertaining fixture at their adopted home venue, Baba Yara Stadium.



The match showcased moments of skill, resilience, and strategic gameplay from both sides.



The first half saw several close calls, with both teams striving to break the deadlock.



Asante Kotoko's Lamptey and Mukwala, as well as Great Olympics' Amidu and Baba, made notable attempts, but the goalkeepers and defensive efforts held firm.



The intensity of the game was reflected in the numerous yellow cards, with players from both teams receiving cautions for fouls.



The medics rushed onto the field in the 8th minute to attend to Amidu, who suffered a head injury from a heavy challenge.



As the second half commenced, fans hoped for a breakthrough, but the defenses remained resolute.



Justice Blay of Asante Kotoko received a yellow card in the 50th minute, adding to the match's growing tension.



Despite several goal-scoring opportunities, including a close attempt by Morrison for Kotoko and a free-kick opportunity for Great Olympics, neither team could find the back of the net.



JNA