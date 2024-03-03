Great Olympics secure convincing 2-0 victory over Heart of Lions

Sports News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Accra Great Olympics displayed their tactical superiority with a dominant 2-0 win over Heart of Lions in their Week 19 Ghana Premier League fixture.



Despite entering the match in 10th place with 24 points, the Dade Boys showcased their determination and skill to outplay their opponents on Saturday afternoon.



Midfielder Yusif Abdul Razak played a crucial role in Great Olympics' victory, scoring both goals in the 5th and 62nd minutes with an assist from Razak Kasim.



Razak's goals were a testament to his exceptional finishing ability and his ability to capitalize on opportunities presented to him.



As the game progressed, Great Olympics continued to assert their dominance, with their defence stopping Heart of Lions' attempts to stage a comeback. Despite making tactical changes from the 64th minute onwards, Heart of Lions were unable to break through Great Olympics' resolute defence.



Great Olympics' next league game will be an away fixture against Bibiani Gold Stars, while Heart of Lions will take on Real Tamale United at the Kpando Stadium to battle from the relegation zone.