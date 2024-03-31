Growing up in Nima made me stronger and skilfull - Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Mohammed Kudus has recognized the significant impact of his upbringing in Nima on his football career.



The 23-year-old was scouted from Nima by the Right to Dream Academy.



While reminiscing about his early years, Kudus, now playing for West Ham United, stressed the importance of the resilience instilled in him by growing up in Nima.



He mentioned the mental toughness required to thrive in such an environment, emphasizing the need to be strong both physically and mentally.



Kudus also addressed the misconceptions surrounding Nima, highlighting the abundance of professional footballers who have emerged from the area.



Despite the challenges, Kudus remains proud of his roots and aims to continue breaking stereotypes and showcasing the talent present in communities like Nima.