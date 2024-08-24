Guardiola 'happy' hearing over Man City charges starts soon

Sports News of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his satisfaction that a hearing regarding the 115 charges against the club is set to commence shortly.



An independent disciplinary commission is prepared to examine the allegations concerning violations of Premier League financial regulations, some of which trace back to 2009.



According to BBC Sport, the hearing is anticipated to begin in September, with a potential outcome expected early next year, as initially reported by the Times.



City has refuted all allegations and asserts that they possess a "body of irrefutable evidence" to support their position.



"I am pleased that it will begin soon, and I hope it concludes swiftly for the benefit of all involved," Guardiola stated.



"This is particularly important for the club, as well as for all other Premier League teams, and for everyone who is awaiting a resolution."



"I sincerely hope that we can proceed to the trial with the independent panel—emphasizing the term independent—and that a clear account of the situation is provided as soon as possible, which we will accept as we always have."



Guardiola also dismissed any notion that the circumstances surrounding the hearing might impact City's on-field performance.