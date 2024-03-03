Sports News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Pep Guardiola praised Phil Foden's remarkable growth as a player, describing him as a "world-class" talent who can determine the outcome of important matches.



Foden, who is only 23 years old, scored two goals in Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.



Guardiola expressed his belief in Foden's goal-scoring abilities and highlighted his ability to win games, which is a crucial aspect of becoming a world-class player at such a young age.



The manager also emphasized Foden's passion for the game, stating that he has matured significantly since his early years. Foden's goals not only demonstrate his scoring prowess but also his ability to score decisive goals that lead to victories, elevating him to another level as a player.



Manchester United, on the other hand, suffered their 11th league defeat of the season, leaving them 11 points behind the top four with 11 games remaining.



Despite a spectacular shot on target, United were outplayed and had little reason to complain about the result.