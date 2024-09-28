You are here: HomeSports2024 09 28Article 1986845

Source: BBC

Guardiola says he's been provoked into bigger Arsenal rivalry

Pep Guardiola (left) and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta worked together for three-and-a-half years

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed that the recent Premier League encounter with Arsenal has intensified their rivalry.

The match, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium, featured notable incidents, including City forward Erling Haaland throwing the ball at Arsenal defender Gabriel.

After the game, City players John Stones and Kyle Walker accused Arsenal of employing "dark arts" tactics to maintain their 2-1 lead at halftime, while Stones managed to equalize in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

